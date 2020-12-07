Kim was formally posted by the Korea Baseball Organization's Kiwoom Heroes on Monday, making him eligible to begin negotiating with MLB teams on a contract, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Teams will have until Jan. 1 to agree to terms on a deal with Kim, a 25-year-old shortstop who was one of the KBO's standout performers in 2020 (.306/.397/.523 slash line, 30 home runs and 23 steals across 622 plate appearances). The power/speed combination he provides from a middle-infield spot should make him an alluring target to a number of clubs, so expect the bidding for his services to be competitive over the next three weeks. The Heroes would retain Kim's rights if he's unsatisfied with the offers he receives from MLB teams before the negotiating window closes.