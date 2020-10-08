Kim will be posted by the KBO's Kiwoom Heroes this offseason and will be available for MLB teams to sign, Baseball America reports.

Most players making the jump from the KBO are in their late 20s or even early 30s. Kim, on the other hand, will be just 25, making him a different type of prospect. While there's no guarantee his skills translate to MLB, he's been among the best players in Korea for the past several years. He's a career .295 hitter who's averaged 21.5 homers and 21.3 steals across his six full seasons. This year, he's tied for sixth with 28 homers and sits fifth with 21 steals, all while hitting .310/.402/.531. That all-around package from a player projected to stick at shortstop made him Baseball America's top prospect in the KBO.