Hanley Ramirez: Heads to free agency
The Red Sox announced the release of Ramirez on Friday, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
This was the expected result after Boston designated Ramirez for assignment last week, with no team willing to put a waiver claim on him due to the hefty contract. The 34-year-old can now sign with any team without the burden of his previous contract. Ramirez slashed .254/.313/.395 in 195 plate appearances with Boston this season, and was in the midst of an 0-for-21 skid when he was let go.
