Hanley Ramirez: Might be involved in federal, state investigation

Ramirez is being "eyed" in connection with a federal and state investigation, Michelle McPhee of ABC News reports. McPhee told 98.5 The Sports Hub on Friday that investigators are determining whether Ramirez was connected to a recent traffic stop -- for which Ramirez was not present -- where drugs were recovered by law enforcement.

Though Ramirez, the Red Sox organization and Major League Baseball denied knowledge of any law-enforcement activities surrounding this incident, there have been whispers around Boston media that some negative story on Ramirez has been due to come out. McPhee, who previously was involved in breaking legal news surrounding Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, told the radio show about reports police stopping a driver tied to a widespread Massachusetts drug ring. When the drugs were found at the traffic stop, the driver allegedly told the police the substances belonged to Ramirez and FaceTimed him during the stop. There'll probably be more to come regarding the veracity of this report, whether Ramirez is actually involved and whether any of this will hinder his ability to find another big-league job.