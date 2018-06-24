Hanley Ramirez: Not involved in investigation

Ramirez is not involved with any federal or state investigation, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Ramirez was reportedly connected to an incident in which drugs were recovered by police in a traffic-stop search. Ramirez was not present for the incident, which reportedly involved a friend who dropped his name in hopes of avoiding arrest. This contradicts prior reports which held that the driver said the drugs belonged to Ramirez and that the driver FaceTimed him during the stop. Assuming this latest report is accurate, there shouldn't be any legal issues preventing Ramirez from finding a new major-league team.