Hanley Ramirez: Planning comeback next season
Ramirez intends to play winter baseball during the offseason and will attempt to sign with a major-league team for the 2019 campaign, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.
Ramirez was let go by the Red Sox at the end of May, and he failed to find work elsewhere within the league for the remainder of the year. He got off to a rough start with Boston through the first 44 games of the season, batting .254 with six home runs, 29 RBI and 35 strikeouts. Despite this, the 34-year-old believes he still has something left in the tank and figures to at least draw an invitation to spring training.
