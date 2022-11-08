The Dodgers declined Alberto's $2 million club option for 2023, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Alberto saw limited opportunities to take the field in 2022 behind the Dodgers' star-studded infield, and he only put up a .623 OPS during the opportunities he did receive. The 30-year-old infielder will likely serve as a bench option in 2023 for the team that signs him in free agency.

