The Rangers declined to tender Alberto (shoulder) a contract for 2018.

Shoulder issues derailed Alberto's 2017 season, and surgery was ultimately deemed necessary to repair rotator cuff debridement. The 25-year-old hasn't hit much at any level, posting a .696 OPS in eight minor-league seasons. Defensive versatility is his calling card.

