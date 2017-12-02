Hanser Alberto: Let go by Rangers
The Rangers declined to tender Alberto (shoulder) a contract for 2018.
Shoulder issues derailed Alberto's 2017 season, and surgery was ultimately deemed necessary to repair rotator cuff debridement. The 25-year-old hasn't hit much at any level, posting a .696 OPS in eight minor-league seasons. Defensive versatility is his calling card.
