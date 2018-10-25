Harold Castro: Elects free agency

Castro decided to pursue free agency Thursday.

Castro will land on the open market after being outrighted off Detroit's 40-man roster earlier in the week. The infielder only played in six games for the Tigers during his first taste of the big leagues this season. In 74 games for Triple-A Toledo, he slashed .257/.270/.315 with two home runs, 19 RBI and three stolen bases.

