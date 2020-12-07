Nippon Professional Baseball's Nippon-Ham Fighters posted Nishikawa on Dec. 3, making the outfielder eligible to negotiate with MLB teams on a contract over the next 30 days, The Japan Times reports.

The 28-year-old center fielder boasts quality contact-hitting skills (career .286 batting average over 1,097 NPB game) and excellent speed (37 for 42 on stolen-base attempts in 2020), but his dearth of power probably makes him a better fit as a bench piece than an everyday player at the MLB level. He's unlikely to fetch much more than a one- or two-year deal with limited guaranteed money.