Nishikawa did not find a major-league deal before his posting window expired and will remain in Japan, Yahoo! Japan reports.

The outfielder had been hoping to test his skills at the highest level, but it's not a huge surprise that he failed to find a suitor. He has plenty of speed and made a good amount of contact at the NPB level, but a mediocre defensive reputation and a complete lack of power means he was unlikely to be seen as much more than a bench option by major-league clubs. A stagnated market due to the coronavirus pandemic may have further depressed his chances, but he likely would have faced an uphill battle even in a normal year.