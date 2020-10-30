Hembree (elbow) elected free agency Friday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
Hembree's time as a Phillie appeared to be over when he was waived on Thursday, and he will indeed head to the open market. The Phillies may wish his time with the team never began in the first place, as he was brought in to help a struggling bullpen but only made things worse, posting a 12.54 ERA in 9.1 innings of work before suffering an elbow strain. That injury and performance will presumably suppress his market this winter, though his solid 3.90 career ERA should give him some suitors.