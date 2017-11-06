Hector Sanchez: Elects free agency
Sanchez cleared waivers and elected to become a free agent Monday.
Sanchez decided to head to free agency after being outrighted off the Padres' 40-man roster. He served primarily as a pinch hitter for the big club last season, slashing .219/.245/.423 in 75 games. Sanchez did manage eight homers in 137 plate appearances, though he'll still likely settle for a minor-league contract.
