Sanchez cleared waivers and elected to become a free agent Monday.

Sanchez decided to head to free agency after being outrighted off the Padres' 40-man roster. He served primarily as a pinch hitter for the big club last season, slashing .219/.245/.423 in 75 games. Sanchez did manage eight homers in 137 plate appearances, though he'll still likely settle for a minor-league contract.