Hector Santiago: Becomes free agent
Santiago elected free agency Wednesday, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.
Santiago will test the open market after being designated for assignment and subsequently clearing waivers. In eight appearances for the Mets prior to being released, Santiago compiled a 6.75 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB in eight innings.
