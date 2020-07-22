Santiago was granted his unconditional release by the Tigers on Tuesday.
The 32-year-old was reassigned to the team's alternate training site Monday, and as a result he apparently requested his release. Santiago appeared in 19 games between the White Sox and Mets last season and had a 6.68 ERA and 1.90 WHIP over 33.2 frames.
