Velazquez was release by the Astros on Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Velazquez pitched well for Triple-A Sugar Land this year and posted a 1.46 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in 24.2 innings across 14 appearances (two starts). However, the right-hander is slated to play for Mexico during the Olympics, and he'll be let go by Houston following a successful start to the year. It's not yet clear whether Velazquez could land another contract once he returns from Tokyo.