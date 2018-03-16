Henderson Alvarez: Moves to Mexican Baseball League
Alvarez signed with Tigres de Quintana Roo in the Mexican Baseball League on Friday, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.
Alvarez has thrown just 14.2 major-league innings since 2015, all with the Phillies last year. His strikeout rate, which never went higher than 15.4 percent in any season, has been at 9 percent or below in each of his past two major-league seasons. The 27-year-old has a 3.82 career ERA in 577.2 major-league innings, an All-Star appearance, and a 12th-place finish in a Cy Young race, but couldn't find a job in Major League Baseball due to a combination of his injury history and lack of strikeouts.
