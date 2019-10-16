Perez was outrighted to Triple-A San Antonio and elected free agency.

The 28-year-old struggled in 2019, hitting just .228/.262/.379 with 18 RBI and five stolen bases in 91 appearances. Perez saw diminished playing time, especially after Keston Hiura was promoted to the majors. Perez will now test free agency after declining returns over the past few seasons with the Brewers.

