The Nippon-Ham Fighters of Nippon Professional Baseball made Itoh available to sign with MLB teams via the posting process Sunday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old has been an effective starter since making his debut for the Fighters in 2021, and he's coming off a 2026 campaign during which he had a 3.18 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 159:34 K:BB over 172.2 innings. The posting window is officially 45 days, but Itoh will have just a month to sign with big-league teams until the CBA expires Dec. 1 and puts a halt to all MLB signings.