Hisashi Iwakuma: Mariners decline option
Seattle declined Iwakuma's $10 million club option for the 2018 season, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Iwakuma is officially a free agent at this point in time, although it remains a decent possibility that the club will bring him back on a minor-league contact for next year. The 36-year-old was only able to make six starts this past year, and underwent arthroscopic shoulder surgery near the end of September to clean up some of the structural damage in his throwing arm. It remains to be seen whether Iwakuma will be ready at the start of season, since he likely won't be able to resume throwing until the end of February, barring any further setbacks.
