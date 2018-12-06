Hisashi Iwakuma: Signs with the Yomiuri Giants

Iwakuma has signed a contract with the Yomiuri Giants for the 2019 season, the Kyodo News reports.

Iwakuma pitched in the minors in the Seattle organization last season as he worked his way back from September 2017 shoulder surgery. At age 37 next season, he seems unlikely to return to MLB. Iwakuma previously played in Japan for the Kintetsu Buffaloes (now Orix Buffaloes) and Rakuten Eagles.