site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: hoby-milner-cut-loose-by-halos | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Hoby Milner: Cut loose by Halos
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Milner was non-tendered by the Angels on Wednesday.
The 29-year-old lefty has posted an ERA north of 7.00 in three straight seasons. He may need to accept a minor-league pact this offseason.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read