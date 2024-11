The Brewers non-tendered Milner on Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

After a dominant 2023 campaign that saw Milner put up a 1.82 ERA and 0.96 WHIP, Milner's performance declined drastically, as he finished the 2024 regular season with a 4.73 ERA and 1.19 WHIP through 64.2 innings. The 33-year-old should still be able to attract attention from teams in need of bullpen depth, though his days of working in high-leverage situations are likely behind him.