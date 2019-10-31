Milner (neck) was outrighted off the Rays' 40-man roster and elected to become a free agent, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Milner was shuttled between Triple-A Durham and the majors last season, as he made just four major-league appearances before being shut down in the middle of September with a cervical nerve injury. Over 61.2 innings with Triple-A Durham in 2019, the 28-year-old recorded a 3.06 ERA with an 89:13 K:BB.