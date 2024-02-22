Spring Training brings excitement as it means we're inching closer to the Fantasy Baseball season as well as your 2024 drafts. Earlier, we discussed the impact of velocity readings for pitchers in Spring Training and what that means for how you should draft pitchers in 2024. We also took a look at the impact of injuries and how that should alter your draft strategies. Today, we'll take a look into what it means when you read about different position players moving up and down the batting order and in and out of lineups during the spring.

It's possible to overreact to lineup news in spring training, especially when it comes to spring lineups – is a player batting leadoff in the exhibition games because that's where he is going to hit when the season starts, or is it because the team wants to get him as many game reps as possible? It's not always clear from the outside.

That being said, lineup position matters quite a bit. Last season, the No. 1 spot in the order averaged 742.5 plate appearances per team across the majors, while the No. 5 spot averaged 677; No. 9 was down at 600.6. That's about a 10% difference between the leadoff spot and the No. 5 spot, which is pretty massive.

I wrote the other day about Red Sox manager Alex Cora declaring Jarren Duran as his choice for the leadoff spot, and that could be huge. Duran put up huge numbers as the leadoff hitter for the Red Sox, and could realistically steal 40 bases out of the top spot. Jung Hoo Lee also looks a lot more interesting as the Giants projected leadoff hitter; he doesn't project to hit for much power or to steal many bases, but he could brute force his way to Fantasy relevance if he's at the top of the lineup, scoring close to 100 runs with a useful batting average.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, you've got someone like Michael Harris, who had an awesome 2023, hitting .293/.331/.477, but had just 57 RBI and 76 runs in large part because he spent 88 of his 138 games hitting ninth. That's one example of how being in a very good lineup can hold a player back, because Harris would be hitting in the top-three of nearly any other lineup in baseball, and might lose 100-plus PA as a result of it.

One thing to keep in mind, of course, is that lineups are just snapshots of where a team is at any given point in time. Just because a player starts the season as a leadoff hitter doesn't mean they'll stay there; they still have to hit well to keep the spot, and most teams will go through many different variations of lineups throughout the season. But, all else being equal, you'd rather see a guy trending for a top-of-the-lineup spot in