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Fantasy Baseball Injury Rankings: Top 50 IL stashes with Adley Rutschman, Max Meyer recently going down

Ronald Acuna and Edwin Diaz are among those nearing a return

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6 min read
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We've reached the point in the season when IL spots take on far less significance.

"Already?" you ask. Already, I say.

Yes, the second half has barely begun, but "half" in that context is only colloquial. By game count, less than 40 percent of the season remains, and while you may think that's plenty of time for a player to recover and contribute, it leaves little margin for error. It allows for little runway if the returnee is showing rust early or if he's simply still building up, which is often the case for starting pitchers. And at least in Head-to-Head leagues, the entire month of September, if not a little earlier, is devoted to the playoffs, so by the time you get some of those IL stashes back, your team may already be done for.

Of course, those concerns apply mostly to players going on the IL now, putting them at the start of their recovery. A number of high-profile IL stashes are on the verge of returning, beginning with the top three names on this list.

Too valuable to drop, period
1
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Nick Kurtz Athletics 1B
sprained thumb - has resumed hitting and fielding and traveled with the team this week, which hints of a weekend activation
2
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Ronald Acuna Jr. Atlanta Braves RF
strained hamstring - on rehab assignment, but the Braves want to make sure he has his timing down before activating him, which could come later this week
3
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Jose Ramirez Cleveland Guardians 3B
fractured hamate bone - may be nearer to activation than has been reported; said to be recovering well enough that he may not need a rehab assignment
4
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Max Fried New York Yankees SP
bone bruise in elbow - threw 50 pitches in first rehab start Friday; may need only one more before returning
5
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Oneil Cruz Pittsburgh Pirates CF
fractured hand - has been swinging a bat for a couple weeks now, but move to 60-day IL will keep him out until at least Aug. 8
6
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Edwin Diaz Los Angeles Dodgers RP
loose bodies in elbow - next step of rehab will be to appear on back-to-back days this week, opening door for possible weekend return
7
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Aaron Judge New York Yankees RF
stress fracture in rib - re-imaging on July 15 confirmed he's not quite ready to resume baseball activities; Yankees ' cautious approach could keep him out until September
8
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Kyle Harrison Milwaukee Brewers SP
forearm tightness - MRI showed nothing structural, and he's bounced back from bullpen session fine; could return when first eligible July 27
9
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Ranger Suarez Boston Red Sox SP
strained groin - has been fielding and throwing; could return when first eligible Tuesday
10
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Adley Rutschman Baltimore Orioles C
wrist inflammation - seems like mild case, suggesting he could return before the end of July
11
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Carlos Rodon New York Yankees SP
elbow inflammation - has received two rounds of PRP injections and is back to throwing off mound; could return within 2-3 weeks
12
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Blake Snell Los Angeles Dodgers SP
loose bodies in elbow - went 1 1/3 innings in first rehab start Saturday, likely to need 3-4 more
13
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Max Meyer Miami Marlins SP
strained neck - issue first came up two turns ago and tried pitching through; could return as soon as Aug. 4
14
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Tyler Glasnow Los Angeles Dodgers SP
back spasms - finally throwing bullpen sessions but has yet to progress beyond fastballs; Dodgers likely to continue slow-playing him because they can
15
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Maikel Garcia Kansas City Royals 3B
strained hand - has resumed swinging but not batting practice yet; seems like he could be back before the end of July
16
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Corey Seager Texas Rangers SS
back inflammation - able to do some hitting and fielding, but no clear timetable for return yet
Also really difficult to drop
1
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Garrett Crochet Boston Red Sox RP
strained lat - still only playing catch as he works to strengthen rotator cuff; some hope he can return in August, but September more likely
2
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Spencer Strider Atlanta Braves SP
elbow inflammation - will have follow-up appointment this week and could be cleared to resume throwing thereafter
3
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Will Smith Los Angeles Dodgers C
neck inflammation - had to pause ramp-up just before the break due to continued neck pain, but expected to resume ramp-up this week
4
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Konnor Griffin Pittsburgh Pirates SS
torn tendon in finger - was placed on 60-day IL almost immediately, putting him out until Sept. 4, but has a legitimate chance of playing most of September
5
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Roman Anthony Boston Red Sox OF
sprained wrist and finger - still working out at the team's spring training facility, won't begin hitting progression until he regains strength in his hand
6
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Kris Bubic Kansas City Royals SP
elbow/shoulder soreness - could begin throwing program this week, putting him on track to return in mid-August
7
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Connelly Early Boston Red Sox SP
elbow inflammation - has resumed throwing, likely to begin rehab assignment before the end of the month
8
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Mike Soroka Arizona Diamondbacks SP
glute discomfort - throwing bullpen sessions, scheduled for a simulated game Saturday with a rehab start to follow; early August return likely
9
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Nick Lodolo Cincinnati Reds SP
blister on index finger - has had blister drained and is doing some throwing, but needs some time for wound on finger to heal
Still a priority on some level
1
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Spencer Schwellenbach Atlanta Braves P
bone spurs in elbow - still some hope he can return before the end of August, but won't happen if he doesn't begin rehab assignment soon
2
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Nick Pivetta San Diego Padres RP
flexor strain - will face hitters for the first time this week, with rehab assignment to follow; could be back in first half of August
3
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Daniel Palencia Chicago Cubs RP
flexor strain - Cubs have been hopeful he could return in mid-August, but slow progression could push his return into September
4
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Trevor Story Boston Red Sox SS
sports hernia - says he'll begin rehab assignment "sometime in August," which might allow him six weeks or so to contribute
5
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Ryan Helsley Baltimore Orioles RP
elbow inflammation - no structural damage, but recent move to 60-day IL puts him out until almost September, by which point the Cubs may have another closer
6
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Ben Brown Chicago Cubs RP
stress reaction on his neck - said to be asymptomatic, but Cubs are expected to proceed cautiously with him after he missed four months with similar injury last year
Stashing is purely a luxury
1
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Brendan Donovan Seattle Mariners 2B
strained groin - rehab assignment off to slow start, suggesting he may need a week or so to shake off the rust
2
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Spencer Horwitz Pittsburgh Pirates 1B
strained hamstring - on rehab assignment Tuesday, giving him chance of returning this weekend
3
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Matt Chapman San Francisco Giants 3B
strained abdominal - despite no official rehab assignment yet, he's apparently made enough progress that he could potentially return this weekend
4
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Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees DH
strained calf - recently resumed running, but still no clear timetable for return
5
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A.J. Smith-Shawver Atlanta Braves SP
Tommy John surgery has looked good in four rehab starts, touching 99 mph, so could get a shot in Braves rotation soon
6
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Jackson Jobe Detroit Tigers P
Tommy John surgery - lasted three innings in latest rehab start, his third; probably looking at two more, at least
7
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Joe Musgrove San Diego Padres SP
Tommy John surgery - beginning to ramp up in earnest now with a two-inning simulated bullpen session Friday; August return possible
8
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Clay Holmes New York Mets RP
fractured fibula - rehab assignment got pushed back to Thursday because of rain Saturday; looking to return July 28, so may not be fully stretched out
9
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Robert Suarez Atlanta Braves RP
elbow inflammation - has resumed throwing but no clear timetable for return still
10
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Zack Gelof Athletics 3B
lacerated knee - removal of stitches this week should allow him to ramp up in earnest
11
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Corbin Burnes Arizona Diamondbacks SP
strained shoulder - back on a throwing program since July 10, still unclear when he'll resume throwing off a mound; also coming back from Tommy John surgery
12
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Clarke Schmidt New York Yankees SP
internal brace procedure - threw first batting practice Saturday; could begin rehab assignment before end of the month
13
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Edward Cabrera Chicago Cubs SP
strained hamstring - throwing bullpen sessions and expected back the second week of August
14
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Connor Prielipp Minnesota Twins SP
blister on middle finger - made a rehab start Sunday; could make one more or return this Sunday
15
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Jordan Lawlar Arizona Diamondbacks LF
strained hamstring - taking part in all baseball activities except for full-speed running could play a big role in final two months
16
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Endy Rodriguez Pittsburgh Pirates C
strained glute - has been hitting for about a week, should begin rehab assignment before end of month
17
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Ryne Nelson Arizona Diamondbacks SP
flexor strain/UCL sprain - has already begun throwing program, but unclear if he'll be able to build up enough to return as starter
18
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Felix Bautista Baltimore Orioles RP
torn labrum - has impressed in throwing sessions and has chance of returning before season is done, though in what role is unclear
19
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Matt McLain Cincinnati Reds 2B
strained calf - joined team for road trip and took batting practice Monday; could be activated this week
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