Fantasy Baseball Injury Rankings: Top 50 IL stashes with Adley Rutschman, Max Meyer recently going down

We've reached the point in the season when IL spots take on far less significance.

"Already?" you ask. Already, I say.

Yes, the second half has barely begun, but "half" in that context is only colloquial. By game count, less than 40 percent of the season remains, and while you may think that's plenty of time for a player to recover and contribute, it leaves little margin for error. It allows for little runway if the returnee is showing rust early or if he's simply still building up, which is often the case for starting pitchers. And at least in Head-to-Head leagues, the entire month of September, if not a little earlier, is devoted to the playoffs, so by the time you get some of those IL stashes back, your team may already be done for.

Of course, those concerns apply mostly to players going on the IL now, putting them at the start of their recovery. A number of high-profile IL stashes are on the verge of returning, beginning with the top three names on this list.

Also really difficult to drop 1 Garrett Crochet Boston Red Sox RP strained lat - still only playing catch as he works to strengthen rotator cuff; some hope he can return in August, but September more likely 2 Spencer Strider Atlanta Braves SP elbow inflammation - will have follow-up appointment this week and could be cleared to resume throwing thereafter 3 Will Smith Los Angeles Dodgers C neck inflammation - had to pause ramp-up just before the break due to continued neck pain, but expected to resume ramp-up this week 4 Konnor Griffin Pittsburgh Pirates SS torn tendon in finger - was placed on 60-day IL almost immediately, putting him out until Sept. 4, but has a legitimate chance of playing most of September 5 Roman Anthony Boston Red Sox OF sprained wrist and finger - still working out at the team's spring training facility, won't begin hitting progression until he regains strength in his hand 6 Kris Bubic Kansas City Royals SP elbow/shoulder soreness - could begin throwing program this week, putting him on track to return in mid-August 7 Connelly Early Boston Red Sox SP elbow inflammation - has resumed throwing, likely to begin rehab assignment before the end of the month 8 Mike Soroka Arizona Diamondbacks SP glute discomfort - throwing bullpen sessions, scheduled for a simulated game Saturday with a rehab start to follow; early August return likely 9 Nick Lodolo Cincinnati Reds SP blister on index finger - has had blister drained and is doing some throwing, but needs some time for wound on finger to heal

Still a priority on some level 1 Spencer Schwellenbach Atlanta Braves P bone spurs in elbow - still some hope he can return before the end of August, but won't happen if he doesn't begin rehab assignment soon 2 Nick Pivetta San Diego Padres RP flexor strain - will face hitters for the first time this week, with rehab assignment to follow; could be back in first half of August 3 Daniel Palencia Chicago Cubs RP flexor strain - Cubs have been hopeful he could return in mid-August, but slow progression could push his return into September 4 Trevor Story Boston Red Sox SS sports hernia - says he'll begin rehab assignment "sometime in August," which might allow him six weeks or so to contribute 5 Ryan Helsley Baltimore Orioles RP elbow inflammation - no structural damage, but recent move to 60-day IL puts him out until almost September, by which point the Cubs may have another closer 6 Ben Brown Chicago Cubs RP stress reaction on his neck - said to be asymptomatic, but Cubs are expected to proceed cautiously with him after he missed four months with similar injury last year