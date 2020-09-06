Arteaga was released by the Royals on Sunday.
Arteaga returned to the Royals on a minor-league deal during the offseason and spent the start of the year on the 60-man roster. However, he'll now search for a new organization after failing to maintain a role with Kansas City.
