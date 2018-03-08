Hunter Cervenka: Released by Marlins
Cervenka was released by the Marlins on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Cervenka spent most of the 2017 season with Miami's Triple-A affiliate, posting a lackluster 4.58 ERA across 39.1 innings with the Baby Cakes. He saw a brief promotion to the majors, but struggled mightily with his command and allowed eight runs in just 4.2 innings of work. Cervenka will look to latch on elsewhere as organizational pitching depth.
