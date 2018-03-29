Hunter Cervenka: Released by Orioles
Cervenka was released by the Orioles on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Cervenka's time with the Orioles has come to an end just two weeks after joining the team on a minor-league deal. The 28-year-old spent the majority of last season with Triple-A New Orleans, posting a lackluster 4.58 ERA scores 39.1 innings. He'll look to latch on elsewhere as organizational pitching depth.
