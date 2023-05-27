site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Hunter Dozier: Released by Royals
May 27, 2023
Dozier was released by the Royals on Saturday.
Dozier refused his assignment to Triple-A Omaha and was officially let go Saturday. He is now free to sign with whatever team he likes, though his .183/.253/.305 slash line and 31.9 percent strikeout rate over 82 at-bats this season are rather unappealing.
