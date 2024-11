The Pirates non-tendered Stratton (knee) on Friday, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Stratton's 2024 season was cut short by a ruptured patella tendon in late August, and he's likely to miss the first couple months of the 2025 campaign while recovering from surgery. Despite his injury, the 28-year-old's 3.26 ERA over 49.2 career innings should still be enough to attract interest in free agency from bullpen-needy teams.