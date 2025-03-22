The Rangers released Strickland on Friday.
Just nine days after getting an invitation to Rangers camp, Strickland will be booted out of the organization and back into free agency. The 36-year-old righty made two appearances in the Cactus League, giving up two runs on four hits over 1.1 innings.
