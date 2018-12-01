Hunter Strickland: Heads to free agency
Strickland wasn't tendered a contract by the Giants for the 2019 season, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Strickland figures to be an attractive free agent for a team looking to solidify its bullpen over the offseason. The 30-year-old right-hander appeared in 49 games of for the Giants last year, registering a 3.97 ERA and 1.41 WHIP with 37 punchouts over 45.1 frames.
