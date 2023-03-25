site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Hunter Strickland: Released by Reds
RotoWire Staff
Mar 25, 2023
Strickland was released by the Reds on Saturday.
Strickland appeared in 66 games for the Reds last season and saved seven of them, but that came with a well-deserved 4.91 ERA. He returned as a non-roster invitee this spring but failed to earn a spot.
