Hunter Strickland: Released by Washington
Strickland was released by the Nationals on Saturday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
Strickland joined the Nationals midway through the 2019 season via trade, but he struggled over his time with the team, recording a 5.14 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over 21 innings. The right-hander had posted a 10.80 ERA and 1.95 WHIP over 6.2 innings this spring prior to the suspension of Grapefruit League play. It wouldn't be surprising to see Strickland land a spot in another major-league bullpen, but it's unclear whether he'll be able to secure a position as a late reliever.
