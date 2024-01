The Kiwoom Heroes of the Korea Baseball Organization announced Tuesday that it will post Kim after the 2024 season, Jee-ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.

Kim is known primarily for his defensive wizardry at second base, but he's been an accomplished hitter in the KBO, as well, most recently slashing .335/.396/.446 with seven home runs and 25 stolen bases over 137 games for the Heroes in 2023. He's slated to turn 25 next week, so Kim would be 26 if/when he makes the move to the states.