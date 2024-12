Kim is expected to be posted by the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korea Baseball Organization on Wednesday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

The posting of Kim has been anticipated and will begin a 30-day window for the infielder to sign with a major-league team. Kim, who will turn 26 in January, slashed .326/.383/.458 with 11 home runs and 30 stolen bases in 127 games for the Heroes in 2024. The Mariners are one club that's been connected to Kim.