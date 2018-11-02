Hyun-Jin Ryu: Handed qualifying offer

Ryu was extended the $17.9 million qualifying offer from the Dodgers prior to Friday's deadline, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Ryu will have 10 days to decide whether to accept the offer or look elsewhere on the free-agent market. The 31-year-old southpaw had a spectacular season that was unfortunately bothered by a groin issue that cost him three-and-a-half months in the middle of the year. Across 15 big-league starts, he logged a 1.97 ERA and 1.01 WHIP with 89 strikeouts in 82.1 innings and went on to help the Dodgers reach the Fall Classic for a second consecutive season.