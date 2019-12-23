Play

Hyun-Jin Ryu: Lands deal with Toronto

Ryu agreed to a four-year $80 million deal with the Blue Jays on Sunday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Ryu is a stellar addition to an underdeveloped Blue Jay rotation that lacks a true ace. The southpaw led the MLB with a 2.32 ERA in 2019 and his 163 strikeouts were the most he's had in his seven-year professional career. At 32-years-old, Ryu isn't necessarily in his prime any longer but he will provide a nice boost to the front-end of the rotation and should be a nice mentor to some of the younger pitchers the organization is trying to develop for the future.

More News
Our Latest Stories