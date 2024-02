Ryu signed an 8-year contract with the Hanwha Eagles of the Korea Baseball Organization on Wednesday, Jee-ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.

Ryu will turn 37 in March, and signing an eight-year deal overseas at that age makes it overwhelmingly likely that he has thrown his last pitch in the majors. If that proves to be the case, Ryu will finish his MLB career with a 3.27 ERA and 1.18 WHIP across 10 seasons spent with the Dodgers and Blue Jays.