Yang ended negotiations with the Kia Tigers of the KBO on Friday in hopes of securing a major-league contract, Sung Min Kim of The Athletic reports.

Yang expressed interest in making the jump from the KBO to MLB in October, and he appears to be moving forward in his desire to play in the majors. The southpaw had a dominant season in 2019, but he was much less effective last year, posting a 4.70 ERA and 1.42 WHIP over 31 starts after struggling early in the season. While he may not command a significant MLB contract heading into his age-33 season, he'll attempt to secure a role with a major-league pitching staff in 2021.