Yang is expected to attempt to make the jump from the KBO to MLB this offseason, Jeeho Yoo of Yonhap News reports.

Yang was posted by the Kia Tigers back in 2014, but they failed to work out a deal with an MLB team, so he's remained in Korea ever since. Yang was dominant in 2019, finishing third in MVP voting thanks to a 2.29 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, a 22.3 percent strikeout rate and a 4.5 percent walk rate. He's been far worse this season, posting a 4.66 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP, though that's mostly the product of some early struggles, as he owns a 3.21 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP over his last 15 starts. Whether or not a major-league team will be interested in the veteran lefty heading into his age-33 season remains to be seen, though he's at least a free agent this time around and will not be subject to a posting fee, making him a lower-risk option.