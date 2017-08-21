Ian Kahaloa: Let go by Cincinnati
The Reds released Kahaloa on Monday, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Kahaloa completed his 50-game suspension for a second positive drug test in July, but never reported to any of the Reds' minor-league affiliates with the organization wanting him to put his personal issues ahead of his baseball career. It appears Kahaloa's return to the mound will now take a little more time, as the Reds decided to cut bait with the 2015 fifth-round pick, despite his promising performance with rookie-level Billings a season ago. Several organizations should still have interest in bringing the 19-year-old aboard, but he'll first need to prove that he's on the straight and narrow.
