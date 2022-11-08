The Diamondbacks declined to pick up Kennedy's $4 million mutual option Tuesday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Kennedy got hit around quite a bit last season, recording a 5.36 ERA and 1.57 WHIP over 50.1 innings out of the bullpen, so it's not much of a surprise to see Arizona let him walk. Kennedy will turn 38 in December, so the possibility of retirement is certainly on the table.

More News