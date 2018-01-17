Ichiro Suzuki: Could finish career in Japan
Suzuki's agent, John Boggs, indicated Tuesday that his client could finish his career in Japan if he's unable to attract interest at the MLB level, Barry M. Bloom of MLB.com reports.
Boggs said that he has held extensive conversations with the Mariners and Padres during the offseason about signing Suzuki, but with those talks having since stalled out, it's looking unlikely that the 44-year-old outfielder will be signed before spring training gets underway in February. Though he's turned in a Hall-of-Fame career since arriving in North America in 2001, Suzuki no longer looks like an overly appealing fourth or fifth outfielder and pinch-hitting option at this point, given his paucity of pop and the sharp decline he noticed with his baserunning and contact skills last season with the Marlins. Suzuki has previously stated that he intends to keep playing professional baseball until he turns 50, but a return to Japan may be the only way he's able to meet that goal.
More News
-
Marlins' Ichiro Suzuki: Becomes free agent•
-
Marlins' Ichiro Suzuki: Fails to record hit•
-
Marlins' Ichiro Suzuki: Reaches base five times in blowout victory•
-
Marlins' Ichiro Suzuki: Becomes all-time foreign-born MLB hit leader•
-
Marlins' Ichiro Suzuki: Homers against Pirates•
-
Marlins' Ichiro Suzuki: Goes hitless in rare start Wednesday•
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
There's only one Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani is a one-of-a-kind player, and we'll treat him like that in your Fantasy lea...
-
Cole throws a wrench in Astros rotation
Gerrit Cole is a big get for the Astros, but for a team already loaded with pitching, you have...
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...