Ichiro Suzuki: Transitions into front office role
Suzuki will relinquish his active roster spot to be a special assistant to the chairman for the Mariners for the remainder of the season.
This announcement came out of nowhere, though it makes some sense given the limited playing time the Japanese legend received since Ben Gamel returned to action. Suzuki batted .205 with five runs scored in 47 plate appearances this season. It's unclear if this is a full retirement, but he certainly has produced an impressive career if he does decide to call it quits for good.
