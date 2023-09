Feliz was released from his contract with the Orioles on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Feliz couldn't get anything going in 2023, posting a combined 9.57 ERA and 1.77 WHIP across 42.1 innings between High-A and Double-A. He was solid with a 4.08 ERA over 92.2 innings with High-A Aberdeen last year. At 23 years old, he may still be able to find work in another organization.