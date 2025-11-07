Ildemaro Vargas: Heads to free agency
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vargas elected free agency Thursday.
Vargas recorded 121 plate appearances with the Diamondbacks in 2025 but lost his roster spot as the team had to move several players onto the 40-man roster. His defensive utility should help him land another contract around the league.
