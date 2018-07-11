Imani Abdullah: Hangs up cleats

Abdullah retired from professional baseball Wednesday.

Abdullah had been battling a blister issue for most of this season and as a result, appeared in just six games for High-A Rancho Cucamonga in 2018. The right-hander was selected in the 11th round of the 2015 first-year player draft and spent the past two years at the Low-A level before moving up to play with the Quakes this season.

