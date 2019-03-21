Indians' A.J. Cole: Beginning season in minors
Cole was reassigned to minor-league camp Wednesday, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Cole was designated for assignment in February but still stuck around major-league camp until this point as a non-roster invitee. The 27-year-old allowed five runs (four earned) on 10 hits through eight innings this spring as he will rejoin Triple-A Columbus to begin the season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is never lacking in options, as Scott White's tiers show, even if it's thin at the...
-
Jimenez ready for opening day
The service time waiting game likely no longer applies to hot White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez,...
-
Baseball is back! Draft strategies
Did you get up early to watch the season opener from Japan? Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer did,...
-
Spring Notes: Are Bird, Cessa worth it?
Injuries have opened the door for Greg Bird and Luis Cessa to make the Yankees opening day...
-
Best values at closer
Trying to figure out which closers to draft? Paul Mammino looks for the best values based on...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Individual roles are becoming better defined as opening day nears, but the relief pitcher position...